Terry Brookes was cliff jumping when he lost his GoPro camera at Cultus Lake in 2012. It was recovered 11 years later by Clay Helkenberg using an underwater drone on Aug. 21, 2023. (Screenshot/Terry Brookes)

VIDEO: Cliff jump at Cultus Lake captured in lost GoPro footage

Footage from 2012 jump remained on camera retrieved this week by Aquatic Monkey

A GoPro pulled from the depths of Cultus Lake captured the moment its owner jumped off the cliff.

Footage of the jump into the lake in 2012 remained on the camera, and the GoPro was retrieved this week from a depth of about 100 feet by Aquatic Monkey, a.k.a. Clay Helkenberg of Chilliwack.

Helkenberg posted about his lake find on Aug. 21 in an effort to get it back to the long-lost owner.

GoPro owner Terry Brookes of Vancouver chimed in on the post, recounting how the camera fell off when he hit the water.

Just before he jumped off the cliff, Brookes can be heard on the video yelling: “Life or death situation! Going in!”

The footage shows the GoPro sinking into the lake’s green depths until it comes to rest on a rock.

Brookes posted that he never thought he’d see his GoPro camera again:

“I came up but it didn’t.”

Another clip shows the underwater drone removing the GoPro from the lake bottom.

Helkenberg said he borrowed the underwater drone from Deeptrekker, and controlled it from his boat, driving it to the bottom to search for lost items. The only reason he found the GoPro was because of the drone’s ability to descend into deep areas that would normally require scuba-diving equipment.

Helkenberg has a Youtube channel where he records his underwater finds and travels. Anyone who has lost something underwater can email him at aquatic.monkey.canada@gmail.com

RELATED: GoPro resurfaces 11 years after Cultus Lake cliff dive

Cultus LakeFraser Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, beloved by millions, despised by some

Just Posted

Denise Archie (left) presents members of the Big Guy Lake team with the third-place trophy and rookie trophy during the Steve Daniels Jr. Memorial Fastball Tournament. (Photo submitted)
Nine teams attend annual Steve Daniels Jr. Memorial Fastball Tournament

The South Cariboo Garlic Festival’s mascot Garlina, Deserai Trozzo, holds up some cloves of garlic while wandering the festival grounds. Last year’s festival was one of the busiest to date with close to 4,000 people attending on Saturday alone. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Garlic Festival organizers going full steam ahead

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for Black Press.
FOREST INK: Reduce forest fire loss by changing to more managed forest

Preventative maintenance work to prevent damage from spring freshets takes place on West Fraser Road in early December. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expects this work to continue until mid-March. The ministry has issued a tender for the project to rebuild and realign West Fraser Road, and that construction is expected to begin in spring 2021. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
West Fraser Road near Quesnel reopens 5 years after major flood damage