VIDEO: Canada’s flag turns 54 today

The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965

Today marks the 54th anniversary of the day the Canadian Flag was first flown on Parliament Hill.

How much do you know about the flag?

Here are a few fast facts:

