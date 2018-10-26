VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

A princess, a superhero, a rabbit? Just some of the top costume ideas, according to Google.
The Canadian Press
All outfits based on the most popular Google searches
The kegs might have tapped out, but plenty of fun was still to be had
The 9.6 km stretch of highway has been cleared and traffic is once again moving in both directions
‘I think the idea that we don’t talk about it has meant that we think it doesn’t exist’
Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics
“He wasn’t responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn.”
In a judgement handed down Oct. 23 in Supreme Court by Justice Sheri Ann Donegan, Lane Roberts’ claim against the association was dismissed in its entirety.
Arrived in perfect condition from friends who visited Hawaii in January 1980
Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion and persist to this day
Ziegler was living in Florida, and the cause of death was not immediately known
Justice Department officials revealed that a latent fingerprint found on one package helped them identify their suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida
Several women come forward to complain about Hornby Island trustee Tony Law
Sicamous RCMP want public’s help in finding suspects who drove a stolen white Ford pickup
The club grew from 82 to 96
The kegs might have tapped out, but plenty of fun was still to be had
Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive
WATCH: Injury-riddled Vancouver squad without several key players