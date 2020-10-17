Turbo the sulcata tortoise munches on grass during the 141st annual Chilliwack Fair in 2013. Wednesday, Oct. 21 is Reptile Awareness Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Turbo the sulcata tortoise munches on grass during the 141st annual Chilliwack Fair in 2013. Wednesday, Oct. 21 is Reptile Awareness Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 18 to 24

Reptile Awareness Day, Toy Camera Day and Count Your Buttons Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one strange thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In October, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Healthcare Foodservice Workers Week, ADHD Awareness Month and Pizza Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Oct. 18: Chocolate Cupcake Day, Toy Camera Day, No Beard Day.

Monday, Oct. 19: International Gin and Tonic Day, Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day, Evaluate Your Life Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 20: International Sloth Day, International Chef Day, Suspenders Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Count Your Buttons Day, Apple Day, Reptile Awareness Day.

Thursday, Oct. 22: Caps Lock Day, Nut Day, International Stuttering Awareness Day, Smart is Cool Day.

Friday, Oct. 23: Mole Day, TV Talk Show Host Day, iPod Day, Event Organizers Day.

Saturday, Oct. 24: Bologna Day, United Nations Day, Make a Difference Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Great BC ShakeOUT happens today at 10:15 a.m.

Just Posted

Tracy Haddow, executive director of 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society, shows off one of the two suites that will become a private space for palliative care patients. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
New wing taking shape for palliative care patients with high-level medical needs

The 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society partnering with Interior Health in project

Rowan and Archer Hermiston, of 108 Mile Ranch, make lanterns and pumpkin in ahead of this year’s Halloween celebrations. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Trick-or-treating to go ahead in 100 Mile this Halloween

Halloween celebrations will go ahead in parts of the South Cariboo this year

The 100 Mile RCMP is seeking help in identifying this woman involved in using counterfeit US currency. (Photo submitted)
New case of counterfeit money use at 100 Mile Freschco

The Tim Hortons incident has been resolved and the owner repaid in full

Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today in South Cariboo

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

Scott Andrews, BC NDP
BC VOTES 2020: Q&A with five Cariboo-Chilcotin candidates

We asked each candidate to answer five questions

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry urging safety if voting this weekend

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is being investigated for a cluster of cases of COVID-19
3 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, cluster outbreak in Merritt

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is closed following a cluster of cases of COVID-19

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

The Surrey school district classrooms using physical distancing in September 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Right to Fight COVID-19 group calling on parents to keep kids home on Oct. 20

The Sports Men’s Basketball Championship will not proceed with the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Championships. (Contributed)
Winter championships cancelled for B.C. university athletes

The decision was made with the unanimous support of U SPORTS’ board of directors

Most Read