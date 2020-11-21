Shoppers stand near a sign promoting Black Friday sales at the Sambil shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 27, the same day as Buy Nothing Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Shoppers stand near a sign promoting Black Friday sales at the Sambil shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 27, the same day as Buy Nothing Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 22 to 28

Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day and Cake Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In November, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating A Blue Christmas Week, Epilepsy Awareness Month and Novel Writing Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Nov. 22: Go For A Ride Day, Cranberry Relish Day.

Monday, Nov. 23: Fibonacci Day, Espresso Day, Cashew Day.

Tuesday, Nov. 24: Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day, Sardines Day.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Shopping Reminder Day, Jukebox Day, Parfait Day.

Thursday, Nov. 26: National Cake Day, Day of Mourning.

Friday, Nov. 27: Buy Nothing Day, Black Friday, Flossing Day.

Saturday, Nov. 28: Red Planet Day, French Toast Day, Aura Awareness Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start in sales
Next story
Sorry, Grinch. Virus won’t stop NORAD from tracking Santa

Just Posted

Cameron Tyler, otherwise known as ninjamuffin99, worked together with friends from Newgrounds to design Friday Night Funkin a fun cartoon rhythm game. The demo is available now. (Photo submitted)
South Cariboo game designer reaps success

Cameron Tyler is aiming to break into the video game market with Friday Night Funkin.

Donex remains open after employee tests positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 20.
Donex remains open, pharmacy closed temporarily

Temporary pharmacy crew coming in after employees tests positive for COVID-19

(Black Press file)
Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

In the region, health authority reports 235 total active cases

(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Artists show off their wares at Christmas Bazaar

Parkside Gallery will hold its 12th annual Christmas Bazaar from now until January 2, 2021.

Charlie Murray takes off down the hill at Centennial Park Sunday as Tipsy (the dog) and Alexandra Wetzig and her dad Thorsten watch. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Snow fun for young Nordics

Young members of the 100 Mile Nordics were out in full force at Centennial Park Sunday afternoon

Shoppers stand near a sign promoting Black Friday sales at the Sambil shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 27, the same day as Buy Nothing Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 22 to 28

Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day and Cake Day are all coming up this week

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

The KIJHL is proceeding with this weekend’s scheduled games despite new COVID-19 restrictions. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
KIJHL proceeds with weekend games despite new COVID-19 restrictions

The league falls entirely within Interior Health and is already playing within four-team cohorts

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Nurses’ Union President Christine Sorensen says nurses are burnt out and exhausted amid the second wave of COVID-19. (Mike Koozmin/Black Press Media file)
B.C. nurses plead with public to follow COVID-19 rules as hospitalizations climb

Nurses union says Surrey Memorial Hospital ICU has hit capacity but Fraser Health says it hasn’t

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce province-wide travel and other restrictions at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 19, 2020. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

Lower Mainland ‘spillover’ affects health care, other regions

A man wears a mask while walking down Canyon Street in Creston on Nov. 13. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston woman living with COVID-19 reflects on experience

Contracting and living with the virus, she said, has led to a “major reset” in her life

Most Read