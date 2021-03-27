A hermit crab looks out of a tank at the Ucluelet Aquarium on Oct. 27, 2020. Saturday, April 3, 2021 is World Aquatic Animal Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A hermit crab looks out of a tank at the Ucluelet Aquarium on Oct. 27, 2020. Saturday, April 3, 2021 is World Aquatic Animal Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 28 to April 3

World Aquatic Animal Day, Bunsen Burner Day and Find a Rainbow Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In March, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Endometriosis Awareness Month, and in April people are celebrating Garden Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, March 28: Neighbour Day, Something on a Stick Day, Black Forest Cake Day.

Monday, March 29: World Piano Day, Lemon Chiffon Cake Day, Niagara Falls Runs Dry Day.

Tuesday, March 30: Take a Walk in the Park Day, Pencil Day, Doctors’ Day.

Wednesday, March 31: Manatee Appreciation Day, Bunsen Burner Day, International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Thursday, April 1: Reading is Funny Day, Fun Day, Sourdough Bread Day.

Friday, April 2: Walk to Work Day, Ferret Day, Peanut Butter and Jelly Day, Children’s Book Day, World Autism Awareness Day.

Saturday, April 3: Find a Rainbow Day, World Party Day, Pillow Fight Day, World Aquatic Animal Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering under 24-hour care

Just Posted

Multiple search and rescue groups were on task near Hixon, B.C. in the search for a missing boy. Headquarters for the operation were just outside the Hixon Fire Department. (Cassidy Dankochik photo - Quesnel Observer)
Missing Prince George boy cold and hungry but safe: RCMP

Luke was found by searchers just south of Hixon, a town 40 minutes north of Quesnel

Elvira D’Angelo, 92, waits to receive her COVID-19 vaccination shot at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
43 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Only 15 cases are hospitalized, with four in intensive care

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Over 101,000 vaccines administered in B.C. Interior

The first dose was administered on Dec. 22, 2020

Stunning entries in the Log Cabin Quilters “My Favourite Season” Challenge at the 2019 Bridge Lake Fair; won by Cindy Valley’s creation (top left). (Diana Forster photo - submitted).
INTERLAKES: Bridge Lake Fair postponed another year

Diana Forster column

Bugle Boy by Bobbie Crane. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Artists jumping on board Wranglers’ silent bid art auction

Bobbie Crane submitted her Bugle Boy.

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

TOP LEFT: Photo released by CSC of Roderick Muchikekwanape. Photo released by Bellingham Police of Muchikekwanape at a Chevon gas station in Washington on Oct. 30.
U.S. Marshals nab Canadian murderer in California, months after escape from B.C. prison

Roderick Muchikekwanape walked out of Mission Institution’s minimum security facility on Oct. 29

A hermit crab looks out of a tank at the Ucluelet Aquarium on Oct. 27, 2020. Saturday, April 3, 2021 is World Aquatic Animal Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 28 to April 3

World Aquatic Animal Day, Bunsen Burner Day and Find a Rainbow Day are all coming up this week

Frequent buskers Johnny Bomblast, left, and Dave Harris perform in front of Munro’s Books on Government Street. The roommates recently completed a new album of original material entitled Clouds. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
VIDEO: Not even a pandemic can keep a good B.C. street musician down

Buskers ‘One Man Band’ Dave Harris and Johnny Bomblast team up to record pandemic-inspired album

Quatse with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre staff. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)
VIDEO: Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering under 24-hour care

Still no official word on whether Quatse will be able to be released back into the wild.

Coquitlam arena is set up for community immunization centre Friday, preparing to open Monday, March 29 for people with appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine. (Craig Hodge/Facebook)
Another 908 COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. Friday, nearing record

Rapid rise in new cases, hospitalization holding steady

Bean, a small dog, got her head stuck in the reclining mechanism of a couch on Wednesday night. (Facebook/Kamloops Fire Rescue)
Kamloops fire crews free Bean the pup trapped in reclining chair

‘We don’t rescue cats out of trees anymore… but we do occasionally rescue dogs out of reclining couches!’

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
Kelowna ski hill COVID-19 cluster contained

Cluster has been ongoing since December. On March 26 it was officially declared contained.

Most Read