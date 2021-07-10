Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 11 to 17

Cow Appreciation Day, Beef Tallow Day and Tattoo Day are all coming up this week

A cow pokes her head out of a fence in Chilliwack on Feb. 16, 2005. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 is Cow Appreciation Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In July, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Ice Cream Month and World Watercolour Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, July 11: World Population Day, Mojito Day, Blueberry Muffin Day.

Monday, July 12: Simplicity Day, Different-Coloured Eyes Day, Town Criers’ Day.

Tuesday, July 13: Cow Appreciation Day, Beef Tallow Day, French Fries Day, Embrace Your Geekness Day, Gruntled Workers’ Day.

Wednesday, July 14: Shark Awareness Day, Pandemonium Day, Mac and Cheese Day.

Thursday, July 15: Pet Fire Safety Day, Gummi Worm Day, Orange Chicken Day.

Friday, July 16: World Snake Day, Guinea Pig Appreciation Day, Fresh Spinach Day.

Saturday, July 17: Tattoo Day, Peach Ice Cream Day, World Emoji Day.

