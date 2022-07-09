Keith, a three-month-old kitten, is pictured on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. July 10, 2022 is Kitten Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Keith, a three-month-old kitten, is pictured on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. July 10, 2022 is Kitten Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 10 to 16

Kitten Day, Nude Day, Be A Dork Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In July, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Picnic Month and World Watercolour Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, July 10: Kitten Day, Teddy Bear Picnic Day, Pick Blueberries Day, Don’t Step On A Bee Day.

Monday, July 11: Mojito Day, Free Slurpee Day (7-Eleven Day), Swimming Pool Day, International Town Criers’ Day.

Tuesday, July 12: Pecan Pie Day, Simplicity Day, Different Coloured Eyes Day.

Wednesday, July 13: Beef Tallow Day, International Rock Day, French Fry Day.

Thursday, July 14: Shark Awareness Day, Mac And Cheese Day, Nude Day, Grand Marnier Day.

Friday, July 15: Be A Dork Day, Give Something Away Day, I Love Horses Day.

Saturday, July 16: World Snake Day, Woodie Wagon Day, Cherry Day, Guinea Pig Appreciation Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Baby goat in Pakistan could have longest ears in the world

Just Posted

Those Pitches player Stacey Miller prepares to throw the ball to first base after tagging out a player on second during a game at the 100 Mile Women’s Slowpitch Tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile pitches women’s slo-pitch tournament

The Red Coach Inn has been closed by order of the Office of the Fire Commissioner. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Red Coach Inn shuttered for fire code violations

Matthew Keller will be playing for Williams Lake FC at the Les Sinnott Memorial Boys Provincial Cup July 7 - 10. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Soccer players shoot for a win at provincials

At the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations Gisele Poliseno enjoys a meal with her other half Guy Poliseno. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Columnist returns to the Free Press fold