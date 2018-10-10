Image: Edmonton Humane Society

Trio of Saint Bernard dogs looking for their forever home

The Edmonton Humane Society is facing the unique challenge of adopting three dogs to the same home.

Roll over Beethoven and make room for Goliath, Gunther and Gasket.

Three Saint Bernard dogs are looking for their forever home, all under the same roof.

The Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) is facing this giant adoption challenge after being transferred the dogs from another animal welfare agency.

The dogs are estimated to be approximately two-years-old. While friendly and playful, their behaviour assessment showed signs of the trio being bonded with each other, including high levels of anxiety, searching and attempting to escape in order to find each other when separated.

As a result of the dogs’ anxiety, Jamey Blair, Manager of Animal Health and Protection at EHS is requiring that they go to the same home.

“These three gentle giants have won over the hearts of staff and volunteers – even with the excessive drool,” he said. “While their status as bonded pets creates a unique challenge to find a home that can care for all 350 pounds of them, we are confident that there is a family out there who will give these three dogs their second chance.”

The dogs arrived underweight but are otherwise healthy. All three of them weigh over 52.5 kilograms (115 pounds). They have recently undergone neuter surgeries and will be available for adoption as of today, October 10.

While sharing a bed with these three adorable pooches might be the ideal doggy heaven, only serious adopters should consider applying to re-home these dogs.

The food cost alone is estimated to cost over $300 a month. The life expectancy of a Saint Bernard is eight to 10 years, and potential veterinary expenses must be considered as well, said Blair.

“Because of their large size, EHS is recommending they go to a home with older or no children and with a large outdoor area,” Blair explained. “The dogs appear to be house trained and get along with other dogs. City of Edmonton by-law only permits up to three dogs per residence.”

Interested adopters must email adoptions@edmontonhumanesociety.com to schedule an appointment to meet them.

