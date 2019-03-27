Tossed beer can takes B.C. conservation officers to unlicensed guns

Going after a driver for a piece of litter led conservation officers to find guns and bullets.
Officers pulled over a driver in the Peace Region after a beer can was tossed out of the truck window, a post on the BC Conservation Officer Service Facebook’s page said Wednesday.
After stopping the truck, they found the occupants were had two guns and ammunition, neither of which had a possession and acquisition licence for.
Another reminder not to be a litter bug.
joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
