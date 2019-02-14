Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we got you

A round up of some of the funny memes out there for singles this Valentine’s Day

Well, it’s that day again. Love is in the air and all over Facebook – even for couples who during the rest of the year air their relationship dirty laundry all over the place.

To those couples posting those ‘You Complete Me’ memes – this post is NOT for you.

This is a shout out to the singles making their way solo through this love-filled day.

There’s two types of singles on Valentine’s Day – those that wallow about not getting breakfast in bed, no flowers at work and no date to take them to dinner.

And then there’s the other group who are much more fun as they spend the day celebrating their singledom, throwing shade and sometimes pity to those in relationships.

No matter what type of single you are we’ve compiles some memes to bring a smile to your face.

And, if all else fails: remember chocolate is 50 per cent off Friday.