Sarah McLachlan introduces a performance by Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Corey Hart at the Juno Awards in London, Ont., Sunday, March 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Sarah McLachlan set to perform Canadian anthem as Raptors aim for title

History could be made at Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors

Sarah McLachlan will sing Canada’s national anthem on Thursday as the Toronto Raptors attempt to win their first NBA championship.

The league has announced the Halifax-born singer-songwriter will perform O Canada prior to Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.

The American anthem will be sung by Pat Monahan of pop-rock act Train.

It is the last Warriors game at the Oakland, Calif., facility before the team moves to San Francisco. The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Previous renditions of O Canada at the NBA Finals in Oakland have been met with mixed reviews.

Saskatchewan-born country singer Tenille Arts faced some backlash on social media after Game 3 as several people accused her of “butchering” the anthem by veering away from its familiar tune.

Walk Off the Earth, Burlington, Ont., band, divided audiences for Game 4 when the four members gathered around a triple-necked string instrument for an acoustic folk version of “O Canada.”

Longtime Toronto national anthem performer Doug Tranquada delivered the opening stanza to O Canada in Game 5 before letting fans at Scotiabank Arena take over on Monday night.

McLachlan, a Juno and Grammy winner, has a history of singing O Canada to usher in historic sports moments.

She performed the anthem at Canadian football team the BC Lions’ first game back at their newly refurbished home stadium in 2011. Two years later, she sang for the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks home opener.

READ MORE: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

READ MORE: Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

READ MORE: ‘Canada is sorry’: Raptors fan sends Kevin Durant flowers to apologize for cheering injury

The Canadian Press

