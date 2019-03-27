REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Terrace: Colours fly at Holi celebration

With fistfuls of neon-coloured powder, smiles were seen on everyone’s face during Terrace’s Festival of Colours. Watch more >

Chilliwack: Grandmother crosses Cessna ride off bucket list

Helen Rykuiter always dreamed of seeing the beautiful mountains of Chilliwack from high above. This week she got her wish. Watch more >

Victoria: Human chain forms around mosque for prayer

The human chain symbolized solidarity and love for Muslim members off B.C.’s capital. Watch more >

Vancouver: House cat no measure for wild coyote

The fierce feline was caught chasing the coyote through a North Vancouver photographer’s backyard. Watch more >

Nanaimo: Scientists return from great salmon expedition

Salmon lead a largely secret life when they leave rivers and streams and migrate into the Pacific Ocean. A group of scientists are now back in B.C. after an expedition probing the fish.Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

Just Posted

CRD announce Fire Chiefs in South Cariboo

Fire Chief Terry Murphy to lead the Lac la Hache Volunteer Fire Department

IH aiming to re-open CMH maternity unit beginning of July for deliveries

Currently five Williams Lake area families are in Kamloops waiting to deliver at Royal Inland Hospital

Williams Lake-based charter bus company applies to operate two routes in interior

Service to smaller communities such as 70 Mile House, Lytton and Boston Bar

108 VFD to conduct small controlled burns around 108 Mile Ranch

Burns will be done mainly on Tuesday evenings

100 Mile RCMP track and recover stolen side-by-side

The weekly RCMP report for the South Cariboo area

VIDEO: Batman steps in to help B.C. RCMP, gets rejected

A West Kelowna woman caught an unusual scene on video, as Batman asked to help officers

Mother, two sons identified as three killed in Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the single-car collision

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

Facebook received criticism after suspect in New Zealand mosque shootings broadcast the massacre

B.C. home to 5 of top 10 priciest penthouses in Canada

From $30M to $7.3M, there’s a condo for every millionaire on this list

Crews rescue fisherman pulled under water by gear off northern B.C. coast

Port authority, RCM-SAR 64 and Coast Guard vessels responded to the mayday call to save a life

‘Thick’ layer of rodent feces found in Vancouver kitchen linked to rat chowder video: inspection

Crab Park Chowdery closed weeks after video on social media showed rat allegedly in bowl of chowder

B.C. RCMP officer charged after elderly woman struck by police vehicle

Constable charged with driving without due care and attention for March 2018 incident in Chilliwack

PHOTOS: Service restored at terminal where B.C. ferry hit dock

Queen of Surrey was loaded with passengers, vehicles during what a ‘hard landing’ Tuesday

