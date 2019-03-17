REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Surrey: Flash mob carries anti-bullying message

More than 1,000 students, teachers and RCMP officers took to a Surrey high school field and danced their hearts out against bullying. Watch more >

Vernon: Horse ‘drives thru’ liquor store

Longhorn Pub Cold Beer and Wine Store drive-thru saw “their most unique customer” this week, four legs and all. Watch more >

B.C.: Cheaters caught on ICBC surveillance cameras

Cheating on a test at school is bad, but cheating on a test that gets you behind the wheel of a two-tonne vehicle is something else. That didn’t stop people from trying on their written driver’s licence tests.Watch more >

Mission: Woman saves skunk from plastic cup

A B.C. woman is getting plenty of kudos online after removing a plastic Burger King cup stuck on a skunk’s head. Don’t worry, her hands were padded with plastic bags. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you'd like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani

Just Posted

Figure skating club celebrates year-end

The 100 Mile House Figure Skating Club celebrated the year with a… Continue reading

What do you think of day light savings time?

A weekly street from the 100 Mile Free Press

Rolling boulders cause of power outage in Interlakes area, says BC Hydro

104 customers affected

100 Mile Elementary Grade 3 students learn to cross-country ski

“Activity is really important for children.”

CFL coaches join the CCLF for men’s gathering in 108 Mile Ranch

CFL coaches Mark Washington (Hamilton) and Chris Boyko (BC Lions) deliver keynote speeches

B.C. Court of Appeal to hear province’s oil-transport reference case Monday

The case asks if proposed amendments to B.C.’s Environmental Management Act are valid

Ethiopians hold mass funeral ceremony for crash victims

17 empty caskets were draped in the national flag

5 things to know about Boeing’s problems over new airplane

More details have emerged suggesting similarities between the crash in Ethiopia and one earlier in Indonesia

QUIZ: How Irish are you?

Take our St. Patrick’s Day quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

B.C. man’s rare Muramasa sword carries ‘cursed’ backstory

“It really belongs in a museum.”

Extra weeks of parental leave now available across Canada

Parents who share child care duties of newborns, newly adopted children eligible for five to eight more weeks

Video: Meet Pacu, the Shuswap’s largest and oldest pet fish

Relative of the piranha draws new visitors every year

Australian senator blames Muslims for mosque attack, faces censure

Television cameras caught a 17-year-old boy breaking an egg on Sen. Fraser Anning’s head

