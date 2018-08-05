REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Comox Valley: Transient whale plays with boats in harbour
Before being directed out of the Comox Marina, a transient orca got playful with nearby sailboats. Watch more >
White Rock: Pride crosswalk vandalized with derogatory words
The rainbow crosswalk, painted a month ago, has been defaced for a second time – this time with misspelled derogatory words. Watch more >
B.C.: Lightning storms culprit of hundreds of new wildfires
After recent storms in B.C.’s Okanagan and North, hundreds of new wildfires sparked this week. Watch more >
Langley: Boy, 9, heading to world’s largest Pokemon card championship
Nine-year-old Lucas Oldale is ranked no. 21 among all North American junior players of the Pokemon card game and soon will be heading to the world invitational championships. Watch more >
Campbell River: Group parked on B.C. highway gets close to cougar
A group of campers were pulled over on the soft shoulder of a highway when a cougar “poked its head over the ledge.” Watch more >
