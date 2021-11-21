Elise Verge gets a preview of a CT exam at Penticton Regional Hospital. The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation has successfully raised $3 million for a second CT at PRH to be operational by early 2022. (Submitted)

QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

How much do you know about doctors, nurses and medical researchers in history and popular culture?

Doctors, nurses and other health care providers play an important role in our lives.

These are the people who help to keep us healthy, take care of us when we are ill and find new ways of treating diseases an ailments.

A century ago, Canadian medical researchers discovered insulin, used in treating diabetes. More recently, Canadian medical researchers developed an ebola vaccine. Around the world medical professionals have made progress in treating many health conditions.

Because of their importance, doctors and nurses also form a part of our popular culture, in movies, television, music and stories.

How much do you know about doctors and nurses, from history and in culture? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

By the way, if you are feeling ill, please visit a qualified health care provider.


