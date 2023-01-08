A scene from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Which renowned science fiction author wrote the novel and the screenplay? (Photo contributed)

A scene from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Which renowned science fiction author wrote the novel and the screenplay? (Photo contributed)

QUIZ: How well can you predict the future?

From science fiction to prophecies and weather forecasts, people have longed to know what lies ahead

The start of a new year is a time when some will look ahead and predict what will happen in the coming year and beyond.

If you’ve wanted a glimpse into the future, there are plenty of predictions out there, as well as new developments in science and technology.

How much do you know about various visions of the future? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about time?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Sleeping and dreaming

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

choices for the futureContests

 

In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor’s autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit. General Motors’ self-driving car company is sending vehicles without anybody behind the wheel. What percentage of the world’s population would feel safe in a self-driving vehicle? (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor’s autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit. General Motors’ self-driving car company is sending vehicles without anybody behind the wheel. What percentage of the world’s population would feel safe in a self-driving vehicle? (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

In 2022, the world's population reached eight billion. When is it expected to reach 10 billion people? (Pixabay.com)

In George Orwell’s novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four, who or what is watching the public? (Amazon)

In George Orwell’s novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four, who or what is watching the public? (Amazon)

Previous story
Prince Edward Island bald eagle receives rare surgery, heads to new home in Halifax

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the scene of burning truck on Broadway Avenue North near Proctor Street Saturday, Jan. 7. (Bonnie Deno photo)
Williams Lake RCMP investigating after stolen truck found fully engulfed in flames

River Ranch cowboys bring home cattle from a fall meadow, a process which takes three days to complete, to feed for the winter months. (Raquel Russell file photo)
Farmers develop their ground game with upcoming BC Forage Council workshops

Artistic rendering of Horizon North Crossroads Lodge in Kitimat. Dexterra, the company that manages the facility, has been found guilty of violating the Workers Compensation Act by not properly investigating a bullying complaint. (File graphic)
Kitimat work lodge management company found guilty of not properly investigating bullying

Kaitlin Todd has spent the last three years learning how to be a tattoo artist from 100 Mile Tattoo’s Andrew Schmah. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Tattoo apprentice makes her mark