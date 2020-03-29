A group of students from Uruguay pose for a souvenir picture on the Olympic Rings set outside the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Olympic flame from Greece arrived in Japan Friday, even as the opening of the the Tokyo Games in four months is in doubt with more voices suggesting the games should to be postponed or canceled because of the worldwide virus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Olympics?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympic Games have been postponed. The games are expected to be held in 2021.

The decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was made last week.

READ ALSO: Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021

For those who are longing for some sports-related knowledge, and for those who need a short diversion, here are a dozen questions about the Olympic Games, past and present.

Good luck!


Jamaica’s Usain Bolt celebrates as he crosses the line to win gold in the men’s 100-meter final with Canada’s Andre de Grasse during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Most Read