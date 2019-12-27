Don Cherry poses for a photo in Toronto on Monday, March 10, 2014. Do you know why he made news headlines in 2019? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

How much do you know about some of the news events which made headlines in Canada in 2019?

Take this 15-question quiz and put your knowledge to the test.


To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: A special gift for Amma
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Just Posted

Well received Christmas dinner sees drop in attendance

Local churches came together once again to host their annual Christmas dinner.… Continue reading

Christmas Hockey Madness in 100 Mile House

The 13th Annual Christmas Adult 3-on-3 Hockey Tournament is set for the… Continue reading

Local elementary schools showcase talent in annual Christmas concerts

Local elementary schools were spreading holiday cheer as annual Christmas concerts took… Continue reading

Diaries of a City Kid: The Holidays

As the weather gets colder and darker for longer, I get grouchier.… Continue reading

108 Lions member acknowledged for years of community volunteering

‘It nice to be recognized like that’

Fashion Fridays: A special gift for Amma

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. man fined $8,000 for wounding deer in stomach in Princeton

In addition to the fines, Li Tan was placed under a four-year hunting prohibition

B.C. to activate more intersection speed cameras in 2020

‘Not photo radar’ system mails thousands of tickets

VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

26% of young Canadians say they’ve driven while high: CAA survey

While most young people know its important to not drink and drive, less feel the same about cannabis

VIDEO: New Year’s resolutions help plot path to improving your financial health in 2020

Just resolving to spend less won’t cut it, one expert says

Liberals face challenge to climate, economic policies early in 2020

Frontier mine’s approval will be contingent on determining how it fits into the ‘net zero by 2050’ goal

Parks Canada warns of considerable avalanche risk in B.C. and Alberta

Parks Canada says the danger rating forecast is considerable to moderate for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks

Most Read