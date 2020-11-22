Social media, including sites like Facebook, play an important role in contemporary society. (Dreamstime/TNS photo)

Social media, including sites like Facebook, play an important role in contemporary society. (Dreamstime/TNS photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

Social conventions, including social distancing, are part of living in a society

Over the past few months, the term “social distancing” has come into daily use, and many are also paying close attention to social interactions they have, whether online or in face-to-face communications.

Here are a few questions about society, social relations, social work and socialism.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Crowds and solitude

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sorry, Grinch. Virus won’t stop NORAD from tracking Santa
Next story
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Just Posted

Westin Choy (from left) does some Christmas shopping for his grandmother with his little brother Nixon Choy and mother Krystil Choy. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PHOTOS: Interlakes Christmas Craft Market draws dozens of shoppers

Vendors offered range of crafty items

Cameron Tyler, otherwise known as ninjamuffin99, worked together with friends from Newgrounds to design Friday Night Funkin a fun cartoon rhythm game. The demo is available now. (Photo submitted)
South Cariboo game designer reaps success

Cameron Tyler is aiming to break into the video game market with Friday Night Funkin.

Donex remains open after employee tests positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 20.
Donex remains open, pharmacy closed temporarily

Temporary pharmacy crew coming in after employees tests positive for COVID-19

(Black Press file)
Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

In the region, health authority reports 235 total active cases

(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Artists show off their wares at Christmas Bazaar

Parkside Gallery will hold its 12th annual Christmas Bazaar from now until January 2, 2021.

Numuch Keitlah, left, and Jake Thomas, centre, participate in a Coastal Nations search and rescue exercise off the coast of Vancouver Island in this undated handout photo. The recently operational Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary has more than 50 members from five Indigenous territories who are trained in marine search and rescue. They are on call day and night to respond to emergencies along some of B.C.’s most rugged and remote coastal areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jordan Wilson *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Canada’s first Indigenous-led coast guard auxiliary patrols B.C.’s rugged coast

Auxiliary is part of the feds’ $1.5 billion plan to improve marine safety and protect the environment

Randy Bell. (File photo)
Former northern B.C. mayoral candidate arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Smithers

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a new leader were to be selected

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) announced a pause on all regular season play until Dec. 8, 2020 at the earliest, following the latest province-wide restrictions due to COVID-19. (Tyler Harper/Black Press)
KIJHL pauses play for two weeks in wake of new COVID-19 restrictions

The league will cease playing regular season games until Dec. 8 at the earliest

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

Most Read