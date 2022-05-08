QUIZ: How much do you know about Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout?

Twitter’s board agreed to a $44B buyout by Elon Musk, however, the deal has not been finalized

Social media platforms, including Twitter, affect communications for many people. Do you know which social media platform is the largest in the world? (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Since the late 1990s and early 2000s world of social media has had a profound effect on communications.

Today, online communication platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and others allow billions of people the opportunity to connect with others.

READ ALSO: Elon Musk has an agreement to acquire Twitter for about $44B

READ ALSO: What Musk’s past tweets reveal about Twitter’s next owner

The world of social media is continuing to evolve, and in late April, 2022, a transaction has the potential to bring about some significant changes to online communications.

In the transaction, Twitter’s board of directors agreed to a $44 billion U.S. buyout by Elon Musk, however, the deal has not been finalized.

The effects of this buyout have yet to be seen, as Twitter is continuing to evolve and change.

Whether you are an active user of Twitter or any other social media platform, this transaction will affect online communications.

How much do you know about Elon Musk, Twitter and other forms of social media? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contestssocial media

Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. Musk has negotiated a buyout of Twitter. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)