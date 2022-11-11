QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?

On Nov. 11, Canadians will gather at Remembrance Day ceremonies to honour those who served and died in wars.
Throughout Canada’s history, many have served in various wars, military actions and peacekeeping missions.
How much do you know about Canada’s military history? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.
Good luck.
Second World War veteran Warner Hockin gets help walking up to the cenotaph to lay a wreath at Veterans Memorial Park in Chilliwack on Nov. 11, 2019. On Nov. 11, Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held at cenotaphs across Canada. (Black Press file photo)
Seventeen Whitehorse men, who enlisted together in the fall of 1915 served in the 67th Pioneer Battalion of the Canadian Expeditionary Force during World War I. Shown here are: Top Row, left to right: Joseph Bingham, William “Red” Brown, Norman Ryder, James Salvatore. Middle Row, l to r: Laurence R. Wilson, George Ryder, Jimmy Porter, William Hughes, Vido Zic, and John Luich. Front row, l to r: John Hyde, Alfred Cronin, Fred Young, James M. Smith, William W. Burden, Alex Pover, and Robert Holburn. Cronin was killed in action at Bourlon Wood, September 27, 1918. (Submitted)