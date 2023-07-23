QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
Frontman of the Tragically Hip, Gord Downie, centre, leads the band through a concert in Vancouver. When did this Canadian band hold its final concert? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)Frontman of the Tragically Hip, Gord Downie, centre, leads the band through a concert in Vancouver. When did this Canadian band hold its final concert? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
ROOTSandBLUES Festival headline Tom Cochrane rocked the MainStage on Friday night, Aug. 19, 2022. In which year did this music festival begin? (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)ROOTSandBLUES Festival headline Tom Cochrane rocked the MainStage on Friday night, Aug. 19, 2022. In which year did this music festival begin? (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Fred Penner plays his first song at Lewis Park. Penner attended Kelvin High School in Winnipeg? Which other musical star attended the same high school? (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)Fred Penner plays his first song at Lewis Park. Penner attended Kelvin High School in Winnipeg? Which other musical star attended the same high school? (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
Carly Rae Jepsen performs at Fleetwood Mac Fest at The Fonda on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in Los Angeles. What was her first hit song? (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)Carly Rae Jepsen performs at Fleetwood Mac Fest at The Fonda on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in Los Angeles. What was her first hit song? (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

During the long, hot days of summer, music festivals and outdoor concerts are a classic part of the summertime experience.

Whether your tastes include a multi-day festival, a celebration of tribute artists, new talent in your local park or something else, there are a lot of sounds of summer.

How much do you know about music in Canada? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


