WorkBC is looking for people who want to become technicians. (Black Press file photo)

Province to fund technician training for up to 36 British Columbians

The training will take place in Vancouver through September 2021 to April 2022

The province is offering training for as many as 36 eligible British Columbians who want to become technicians.

The new community and employer partnerships project announced Friday (Aug. 27), centres on work in building and grounds maintenance, water and waste treatment and fire protection.

“Graduates of this program will be well-placed to find employment as public-works technicians,” said Poverty Reductions Minister Nicholas Simons,

Participants will receive 11 weeks of occupational and essential skills training, four weeks of on-the-job work experience with local employers and one week of follow-up support to assist in their job search.

Graduates will receive certification courses in subjects such as personal protective equipment, first aid and other WorkSafeBC regulated safety standards.

The program is aimed at attracting new Canadians whose qualifications don’t transfer to Canadian certification, the government said.

Training begins Sept. 7 and runs through next July and those interested can contact their local WorkBC centre for further details.

