PHOTOS: Snowbirds fly over parts of B.C.

The Snowbirds, the Canadian forces team, flew over parts of B.C. on Saturday (May 16), as part of their cross-country aerial tour.

As part of “Operation Inspiration,” a nationwide tour by the famous flyers, the planes were scheduled to take off from Rocky Mountain House Alberta at 12:30 p.m. pacific time but were delayed by about 15 minutes.

The planes flew over Sicamous before coming in low over the Larch Hills and putting on a show above Salmon Arm. The formation of six planes flew over downtown and Blackburn Park with streams of smoke trailing behind them before climbing above the Fly Hills and soaring off towards Kamloops.

The Snowbirds, officially known as 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, fly CT-114 Tutors which served as the Canadian Forces’ standard training jet from the 1960s until 2000.

With the announcement of their route, the Snowbirds asked that people watch the flyovers from their own homes and not travel to see the flyovers.



