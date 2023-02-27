PHOTOS: Northern Lights display over the Okanagan

Northern Lights over Wood Lake (Nick Clements/Facebook)Northern Lights over Wood Lake (Nick Clements/Facebook)
(Roberta Peters/Faceboook)(Roberta Peters/Faceboook)
(Roberta Peters/Faceboook)(Roberta Peters/Faceboook)
(Kevin Blakely/Facebook)(Kevin Blakely/Facebook)
(Kevin Blakely/Facebook)(Kevin Blakely/Facebook)
(Kevin Blakely/Facebook)(Kevin Blakely/Facebook)
(Kevin Blakely/Facebook)(Kevin Blakely/Facebook)

The Northern Lights danced over Lake Country on Sunday (Feb. 26), and some lucky residents were able to catch the display.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. the green and pink Aurora Borealis lit up the night sky, said Kevin Blakely, Lake Country resident.

The Northern Lights are most likely to be seen from October to March, on days of high solar activity.

The conditions that cause the Borealis peak close to the spring and fall equinox, so Okanagan residents who missed the display still have time to see the equinox before the skies settle down for the summer.

To check on the Aurora Borealis forecast for your region, visit auroraforecast.com.

The geomagnetic field is predicted to be active until March 2, so keep your eyes glued to the sky over the next few nights.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AstronomyLake CountryNorthern lights

Previous story
PODCAST: Jordin Tootoo the first Inuk player to play in the NHL
Next story
AI learns to outsmart humans in video games – and real life

Just Posted

Canadians are making their final Registered Retirement Savings Plan contributions, in advance of the deadline. (Black Press Media file)
QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

The Cariboo Regional District board meets for a finance budget committee meeting Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CRD continues toward adopting 5-year financial plan, final adoption anticipated March 24

District of 100 Mile House office. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile House Free Press)
100 Mile House CAO Roy Scott calls it a day

Left to right: Alex, 9, and Mira, 7—who were fishing with their grandfather—were thrilled to place in the top three in the children’s kokanee category. Mira was first with a 1lb 6.7oz catch and Alex second with a 1lb 5oz fish. (Diana Forster photo).
Diana Forster’s column to the Free Press