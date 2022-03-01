PHOTOS: B.C. group stands with Ukraine through sunflower rock paintings

Members of the Vancouver Island Painted Rocks Facebook group are painting sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine. (Betty Young/Facebook)Members of the Vancouver Island Painted Rocks Facebook group are painting sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine. (Betty Young/Facebook)
Members of the Vancouver Island Painted Rocks Facebook group are painting sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine. (Mandy Ospina/Facebook)Members of the Vancouver Island Painted Rocks Facebook group are painting sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine. (Mandy Ospina/Facebook)
Members of the Vancouver Island Painted Rocks Facebook group are painting sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine. (Christie Laskowski/Facebook)Members of the Vancouver Island Painted Rocks Facebook group are painting sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine. (Christie Laskowski/Facebook)
Members of the Vancouver Island Painted Rocks Facebook group are painting sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine. (Brian Richard/Facebook)Members of the Vancouver Island Painted Rocks Facebook group are painting sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine. (Brian Richard/Facebook)
Members of the Vancouver Island Painted Rocks Facebook group are painting sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine. (Brenda Murison/Facebook)Members of the Vancouver Island Painted Rocks Facebook group are painting sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine. (Brenda Murison/Facebook)
Members of the Vancouver Island Painted Rocks Facebook group are painting sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine. (Betty Young/Facebook)Members of the Vancouver Island Painted Rocks Facebook group are painting sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine. (Betty Young/Facebook)
Members of the Vancouver Island Painted Rocks Facebook group are painting sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine. (Angela Susi/Facebook)Members of the Vancouver Island Painted Rocks Facebook group are painting sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine. (Angela Susi/Facebook)
Members of the Vancouver Island Painted Rocks Facebook group are painting sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine. (Leslie Morris/Facebook)Members of the Vancouver Island Painted Rocks Facebook group are painting sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine. (Leslie Morris/Facebook)
Members of the Vancouver Island Painted Rocks Facebook group are painting sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine. (Christine Nemeth/Facebook)Members of the Vancouver Island Painted Rocks Facebook group are painting sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine. (Christine Nemeth/Facebook)

A group of Vancouver Island rock painters are joining a growing movement of people around the world using sunflowers as a show of support for Ukraine.

The country’s national flower, the sunflower, has quickly become a symbol of resistance against Russia’s invasion.

With close to 3,000 members, the Vancouver Island Painted Rocks Facebook group is committed to painting at least 500 sunflower rocks by March 6, each of which will be hidden around Vancouver Island for people to find. Group administrator Kathy Cameron said she hopes each coming discovery brings awareness to Ukraine and sends a message of love and encouragement.

“People think they can’t make a difference but by one act, one person can affect a whole group, which then affects a larger community, which can have a ripple effect,” she said.

Only two days into the project, 49 people had already shared photos of their creations to the Facebook group.

Angela Susi is one of them. Having grown up in Berlin, Susi said she can empathize with what Ukrainians are going through now.

“I was there when the wall went up, and I know what it’s like to have Russian tanks rolling into your street.”

Now a Central Saanich resident, she said the last few weeks have been extremely emotional for her.

“People are feeling like I am – helpless – because there’s nothing really you can do. But saying a prayer or showing a small gesture of support, hopefully as a big group means something.”

The rocks will come with a donation too. Victoria business Serano Properties, which is owned by one of the Facebook group administrators, Julia Sahota, has agreed to donate $1 for the first 500 rocks painted.

“It’s something you can really put your heart into,” Sahota said.

Because rock painting is a worldwide hobby, the three women are hopeful their project could spread beyond the Island too.

“It’s small steps towards a big effort,” Cameron said. “One sunflower at a time.”

RELATED: Support refugees fleeing Ukraine invasion, B.C. premier urges

RELATED: Freeland says new Russia sanctions coming, will choke off Putin’s ability to fund war

fundraiserGreater VictoriaUkraine

Previous story
Former B.C. addict releases first ‘Recovery Life’ TV episode

Just Posted

Logs are piled up at West Fraser Timber in Quesnel, B.C., on April 21, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
West Fraser temporarily adopts three day work week at B.C. lumber mills

100 Mile RCMP Cruiser. (File photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Man, 35, faces charges after racking up $16,000 using stolen credit card

The view of Tatlayoko Lake in the West Chilcotin, May 2021, is one of 100s of beautiful places one can visit in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Chilcotin Coast, Gold Rush Trail among top 50 most-loved Canadian tourism destinations

In 1994 Dave ‘Tiger’ Williams came to 100 Mile House for an exhibition game against the Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Graduating Class. Tiger put on a show for the audience taking several penalties and debating with the refs on the validity of their calls, as seen here. (100 Mile Free Press Historical photo)
In 1994, ‘Tiger’ Williams showed off his trademark brash in 100 Mile