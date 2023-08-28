PHOTOS: About 1,000 volunteers helped out at 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford

Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)
Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)
Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)
Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)
Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)
Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)
Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)
Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)
Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)
Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)
Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)
Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)
Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)
Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)
Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)
Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)
Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)

A massive team of about 1,000 volunteers came together to support the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford.

The four-day event wrapped up on Saturday, and athletes from around the province competed in numerous disciplines, from ice curling to track and field. The event is held annually and each year a city plays host. From the time Abbotsford was announced for 2023, a team was working hard to bring together the volunteers needed for such a big event.

Some of the tasks needing filled included hosting, security, score keeping, running special events, setting up and tearing down, and medical support. A large team of volunteer photographers worked tirelessly to capture special moments of the event.

Some of the volunteers worked every day to help support the Games and its athletes. On Saturday night, after the event, there was an appreciation barbecue for the volunteers.

Next year’s event is to be held in Salmon Arm from Sept. 10 to 14.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: 55+ BC Games fourth and final day in Abbotsford

abbotsfordSeniorsSportsvolunteers

Previous story
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

Just Posted

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

Oliver Berger (L) is the Potato House’s “composteur,” monitoring and processing the compost, which is later donated as soil to community members around Williams Lake. Here he is pictured with Tom Bunn. (Photo submitted).
The Potato House, ‘Canada’s only 24/7 drive-through composting service’

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)
SHARE THE ROAD: Two-wheel drive bicycle for sandy Sahara

A couple of young ladies look over the local FireSmart gift table, which was displayed by Bravo Neighbourhood committee member Deb Hughes on the right. (Ken Alexander photo)
Biggest turnout for South Green Lake Fire Department Community Day