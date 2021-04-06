Kevin, Penticton’s favourite Canada goose has a girlfriend. The pair have been spotted together for the past week. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Kevin, Penticton’s favourite Canada goose has a girlfriend. The pair have been spotted together for the past week. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Penticton’s favourite goose has a girlfriend

The pair have been seen together for the past couple weeks

It seems Kevin, the famous Penticton goose, has a girlfriend.

The pair have been spotted together for the past week or two. Prior to this, Kevin had been swimming solo, ostracized from the local flock because of his broken wing.

In the fall and early winter, there were numerous attempts to catch Kevin to take him to a sanctuary before winter’s chill arrived. But the friendly bird always eluded capture.

Now, it seems things have worked out for the best and Kevin is living his best life with his new feathered friend.

Kyle Sunderman, one of Kevin’s longtime friends was the first to spot the pairing.

Sunderman befriended Kevin around a year ago, but lately he has been posting pictures of Kevin to local Facebook pages to keep people updated on his well-being.

The longtime Penticton resident works with adults with special needs. Visiting Kevin has become a morning ritual for them.

“We talk to him, and he’s gotten to know us. He will even come out of the water to visit if he sees us coming,” said Sunderman.

Kevin came right out of the water on Monday to come greet this reporter, along with his new friend. Likely, the pair were looking for food, but there is something calming about the big Canadian goose.

Sunderman is grateful to the famed goose for all the joy Kevin has brought to people through this challenging time during the pandemic.

“I’d say, through the past year, with COVID-19, Kevin has been the kind of light we’ve all needed.”

READ MORE: Kevin survived the cold snap

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River ‘Crowtographer’ gaining huge social media following

Just Posted

Lac La Hache is seeing more potholes arising following repeated snowfalls and melts this spring. (Barbara Hansen photo - submitted). Lac La Hache is seeing more potholes arising following repeated snowfalls and melts this spring. (Barbara Hansen photo - submitted).
Lac La Hache Thrift Store set to reopen

Barbara Hansen column

Devon Wisdom enjoys his surprise 16th birthday party despite thieves stealing his bike. (Photo submitted).
Community offers help after thieves steal bike

The bike, a rebuilt Kona Joyride, was taken from the family’s shed.

RCMP arrest man for prohibited driving, other offences.
Bridge Lake man arrested for prohibited driving near Lone Butte

Police say more charges are pending after man stopped on Highway 24.

Michael Donald Hirshfield with the airplane he designed and built at the Cariboo Regional District Airport. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
108 Mile pilot, 88, still reaching for new heights

For 70 years, Michael Donald Hirshfield has soared above the clouds.

Family First: New Horizons Autism Support Society’s team includes Peggie Archer (from left), Brenda Buschlen and Tanya George are here to help families and children dealing with autism. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New Horizons for autism and special needs

Family First: New Horizons Autism Support Society sets up in 100 Mile House

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

FILE – A crossing guard stops traffic as a student wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrives at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Parents struggle to navigate in-person school, child care amid B.C.’s surging 3rd wave

Both Toronto and Peel have shut down schools for in-person learning

Monica Stevenson, clinical nurse lead, public health for Island Health, shows demonstrates the size of a dose of the Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine prior at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Survey says 3 in 4 Canadians willing to get vaccinated

Willingness though varies by sociological group

Kevin, the famous friendly Penticton goose, in the background with his new friend seen visiting and enjoying the weather on Easter Monday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton’s favourite goose has a girlfriend

The pair have been seen together for the past couple weeks

The BCPA launched a petition this March, calling the provincial government to include psychologists in the list of eligible providers through MSP billing for consultation and psychotherapy. (Black Press file)
B.C. psychologists petition government for more mental health coverage under MSP

B.C. Psychological Association says current covered programs fail to meet the demand of British Columbians

Carsyn Peters of Loon Lake, wearing the helmet that saved her and her cat Felix from a bald eagle attack last month. (Photo credit: Leanne Peters)
PAW Patrol to the rescue: Dollar store helmet saves two-year-old from eagle attack

When an eagle went after Carsyn Peters’ cat, the two-year-old and her helmet got in the way

Young salmon are released after being grown in a hatchery. (Pacific Salmon Foundation)
Judge grants injunction to restock two B.C. salmon farms

1.2 million hatchery fish about to be euthanized

Frank Ludwig in the control room. (Photo submitted)
The Day They Closed The Old Mill Down in song

Former member of Trooper captures the essence of small town struggles and triumphs

Alberta RCMP arrested Surrey woman Alexandra Beckow in March after she allegedly scammed people out of more than $250,000. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. woman arrested for selling fraudulent travel vouchers

Police say Surrey woman defrauded victims out of more than $250K

Most Read