Are you afraid of the number 13? (Pixabay photo)

Paraskevidekatriaphobia, the fear of Friday the 13th

Got a strange feeling today? It could be a phobia or the full moon

If you have an uneasy feeling today, you’re not the only one and you may be suffering from paraskevidekatriaphobia, also known as friggatriskaidekaphobia, meaning the fear of Friday the 13th.

Donald Dossey, a behavioural scientist behind the Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute in Asheville, North Carolina, describes phobia as the irrational, persistent fear or excessive avoidance of a specific object, activity or situation. According to the institution’s website, symptoms can range from mild anxiety and a sense of impending doom to full-blown panic attacks.

READ ALSO: Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th

Dossey estimates between 17 to 21 million Americans suffer from paraskevidekatriaphobia and another four to five million in the United Kingdom.

While the Friday the 13th horror franchise may have solidified the urban legend into the minds of many, the unlucky day can be traced back to biblical times. Judas — notorious for betraying Jesus — was the 13th guest to arrive at the Last Supper on a Thursday evening and Jesus was crucified the next day, on Friday.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island, it’s Friday the 13th, are you scared now?

The date can also be traced back in Nordic mythology. According to LiveScience, 12 gods gathered for a dinner party but a 13th guest arrived, uninvited. Loki, described as mischievous and a trickster, shot Balder the Beautiful — bringing darkness and mourning into the world.

This Friday the 13th also coincides with a “Micro Harvest Moon.” The last time this particular event happened on Friday the 13th was back in October 2000 and it won’t happen again until August of 2049.

According to NASA, the moon will be full at half-past midnight and stay full for the next two days at around the same time, from Thursday night through to Sunday morning.

READ ALSO: Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chilliwack homeowners get rainbow driveway after city rejects Pride crosswalk

Just Posted

Terry Fox Run is back at Centennial Park on Sept. 15

‘We are hoping to make this a family event’

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Singing sea-life coming to 100 Mile House

Performing Arts Society starts rehearsals for The Little Mermaid

Walking together for a cause: Parkinson SuperWalk sets record participation

More than 50 people attended the walk this year and raised over $2,000 for the cause

RCMP warn drivers not to pass stopped school buses

‘This is everyone’s responsibility’

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

Man shot dead at B.C. McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy rap sheet

Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries files lawsuit in bid to race for U.S.

Two-time world champion wants to expedite release from national team after filing harassment claims

Absent Trudeau is main target in leaders’ first election debate

Vying for third place, both NDP and Green leaders paint Liberals and Tories as establishment parties

Federal leaders back with political families for Day 3 of campaign

Trudeau vows to eliminate ‘swipe fee’ on sales taxes that merchants must pay to credit card companies

B.C. conservation officers: Don’t leave food out ahead of bears’ foraging season

Officers will be conducting ‘attractant audits’ and ticketing violators of the B.C. Wildlife Act

New players add depth, raise expectations for Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat is looking forward to a little consistency

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

Most Read