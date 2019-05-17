In this image made available by SussexRoyal on Wednesday May 8, 2019, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joined by her mother Doria Ragland, show their new son to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. Prince Harry and Meghan have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. (Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal via AP)

No home birth: Harry and Meghan’s Archie born in a hospital

Meghan did not give birth to the child in the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home, as had been rumoured

The birth certificate for the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, reveals that Archie was born in a private hospital in London.

The certificate filed Friday makes clear that Meghan did not give birth to the child in the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home, as had been rumoured.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at the Portland Hospital in central London on May 6. He is seventh in line for the British throne.

WATCH: Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Harry and Meghan announced weeks before the birth that they wanted to keep many details of his birth private.

Meghan’s name is listed on the birth certificate as Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Just Posted

New ownership group presents Mount Timothy Resort plans

‘More activity and more people on the hill means more fun’

Theatre production fundraises for 100 Mile’s Performing Arts Society

Mrs. McGinley’s Gold Rush Variety Show offers music, comedy, and more

100 Mile House RCMP create bonds with the community

‘Getting out and being involved allows for some stress relief from the rigours of the job’

West Fraser curtails production at two local sawmills

Production in Chasm and 100 Mile House will stop for two weeks

100 Mile House Council votes to break “grass” ceiling

Dispensaries must be 50 metres apart from one another and 100 metres away from any school grounds

One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Paramedics took six people to hospital, including two in critical condition

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Canada ‘encouraged’ in tariff war with U.S. on metals but no solution in sight

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

BC Hydro crunched the numbers, and thousands can be saved each year by ditching gas-guzzlers, a report says

West Fraser curtails production at two local sawmills

Production in Chasm and 100 Mile House will stop for two weeks

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

BCCDC releases new fact sheets on wildfire smoke preparedness

There’s currently little research on the longer-lasting health effects of wildfire smoke

Most Read