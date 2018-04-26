‘N’ driver in McLaren caught going 70 km/hr in playground zone

Vancouver police said the driver was fined $368 and the luxury car impounded for seven days

A novice driver behind the wheel of a $300,000 car was issued a $368 ticket and a seven-day impoundment for speeding by a Vancouver playground.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Vancouver police traffic unit said officers caught the driver going more than 70 kilometres per hour in a 30 kilometre-per-hour playground zone, at the helm of an orange McLaren.

According to ICBC, it can take 76 metres to come to a stop at that speed, compared to only 18 metres when travelling at 30 kilometres per hour.

The Twitter posthas caused many to criticize what they are calling “low fines” for speeders.

B.C.’s fines when speeding in a playground or construction zone can range between $196 to $483, and a seven-day impoundment, and go up to to 30 or 60 days for repeat offenders.

Drivers caught speeding also pay a risk premium, which varies based on the number of convictions in a three-year period.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian musician duets with ancestral Indigenous voices on debut album

Just Posted

Three of four SD27 schools get Rural Education Enhancement funds to be shared within the district

The $601,000 in funding will go be allocated to all rural schools, including Lac la Hache Elementary School

Jailed local leaders raise nearly $10,000 in bail

Organizer Marsha Ried was blown away by community support for school’s dry grad

Good attendance at picnic for Autism Awareness Month

Looking for community input for a similar event next year

CRD encourages residents to prepare for spring melt

High stream flows, flooding, debris flows, high water tables or landslides could occur so residents should be prepared

Increase in property crime, caution urged handling street drugs

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Canadian musician duets with ancestral Indigenous voices on debut album

Toronto’s Jeremy Dutcher has mixed his operatic tenor with his Wolastoq First Nation roots

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. pharmacist pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

Joelle Mbamy was expected to stand trial Thursday, instead pleaded guilty to one of three charges

‘N’ driver in McLaren caught going 70 km/hr in playground zone

Vancouver police said the driver was fined $368 and the luxury car impounded for seven days

Dr. LipJob ordered to stop doing botox and other medical procedures

Rajdeep Kaur Khakh ordered to stop unlawful practice of medicine

B.C. to prevent for-profit blood, plasma collection

Voluntary Blood Donations Act would make it illegal to pay for blood, plasma donations

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Comedian convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

B.C. legislates recreational marijuana sales

Age limit 19, province retains wholesale cannabis monopoly

COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff second-round predictions

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins continue their quest for their third straight Stanley Cup

Most Read