Moose rescued by B.C. conservation officers, Good Samaritans after falling through ice

A moose fell through ice on March 4, 2020 in Fort St. John. B.C. Conservation Officers were quick to help rescue the moose and put it back on solid ground. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)
No call is too large for B.C. Conservation Officers.

A moose is back on solid ground after falling through some ice near Fort St. John on Wednesday, thanks to a team of conservation officers and their quick actions.

According to the agency, the moose was found in water nearly up to its neck. That’s when officers, with the help of nearby bystanders, were able to safely help the large animal out of the pond.

“As we say in the North, ‘many hands makes for light work,’” the agency said in a post on social media, thanking those who helped.

