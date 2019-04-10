In this Oct. 1, 2018, photo, moderator Alex Trebek speaks during a gubernatorial debate between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican Scott Wagner in Hershey, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Man wins over $110K, breaks single-day record on ‘Jeopardy!’

James Holzhauer of Las Vegas smashed the previous record of $77,000 set in 2010

A 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas won more than $110,000 on “Jeopardy!” on Tuesday, breaking the record for single-day cash winnings on the trivia television game show.

The show says in a statement that James Holzhauer won $110,914 during the episode. The previous episode record of $77,000 was set by Roger Craig in 2010.

READ MORE: Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win

Tuesday’s win was the fourth consecutive victory for Holzhauer, whose winnings total more than $244,000. He will face two new challengers Wednesday.

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek revealed in March that he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer but said he intends to fight the disease and keep on working.

The episode that aired Tuesday was taped Feb. 11.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTO: Moose on the loose in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Residents of North Bonaparte Road frustrated by ongoing road issues

The same section of road has experienced flooding and mudslides within the past month and a half

B.C. and feds engage public on caribou recovery plan in Williams Lake

Predation management will likely be a part of the strategy to recover caribou

Cariboo Fire Centre announces Category Three fire ban in effect April 15

Prohibition will remain in place until Sept. 27, 2019, or until the public is otherwise notified.

School District 27 to host budget presentation Wednesday, April 10

The district’s Budget Advisory Committee is hosting the meeting, which is open to the public

Do you have a will in place?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

VIDEO: Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

They were first theorized by Albert Einstein

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Four rabbits dead as ‘extremely infectious’ virus returns to Vancouver Island

Four feral rabbits die near Parksville from rabbit hemorrhagic disease that swept area last year

B.C. woman evicted from home on First Nation land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

CRA wins appeal against B.C. couple who alleged ‘malicious’ tax evasion probe

A lower court had handed down a $1.7M award to the couple earlier

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

The move comes less than a month after a Christchurch mosque shooting that left 50 dead

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

Records seized at a religious compound in Texas in 2008 at issue for Bountiful man on trial

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Rodent Rankings – do you live in one of B.C.’s rattiest cities?

Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby are the three rattiest urban areas in B.C.

Most Read