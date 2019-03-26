‘Loved to death’ Joffre Lakes now requires campground reservation

Social media enthusiasts have flocked to the picturesque lakes, southwest of Lillooet, for photos

Joffre Lakes Provincial Park will now require a reservation for its campgrounds. (Johana Morales Facebook)

As winter gives way to spring, you can bet social media will be inundated with photos of scenic hot spots from around B.C.

This year, a favourite campground destination for Instagrammers will now only be available to those who make a reservation.

“In recent years, BC Parks has seen a significant spike in the number of people using the Joffre Lakes trail, which now has upwards of 170,000 visitors per year,” a release from the Ministry of Environment said Tuesday.

“The addition of camping reservations is part of the long-term approach BC Parks is taking to manage recreational use in a sustainable way.”

Last year, Joffre Lakes Provincial Park was in the spotlight for being “loved to death” after its pristine turquoise waters gained popularity with social media fans.

Tweedsmuir Provincial Park, about 400 kilometres west of Williams, will also require a reservation for camping this year.

The 26 backcountry tent pads at Joffre Lakes will be available to reserve through Discover Camping beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, along with 24 vehicle-accessible campsites at Tweedsmuir South. Campers without a reservation will be turned away.



