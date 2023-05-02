How to watch the coronation: Canadian broadcasters ramp up coverage ahead of crowning

Here’s a look at what Canadian networks are offering up for royalty watchers

Canada’s major networks have kicked off a week of coronation coverage leading to Saturday’s historic crowning of King Charles III and Queen Consort, Camilla.

In-depth coverage of the coronation at Westminster Abbey will begin in the wee hours Saturday for much of the country, and is set to feature Lisa LaFlamme on Citytv, Adrienne Arsenault on CBC, Dawna Friesen on Global and Omar Sachedina on CTV.

Leading up to the big day, CBC’s flagship newscast “The National” and “CTV National News” are each broadcasting live from London all week, while “Global National” is highlighting royal analysis and interviews in London before heading overseas Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s a look at where royal fans can watch the ceremony from Canada:

CBC

The Coronation: The public broadcaster promises extensive coverage across all platforms starting at 4 a.m. ET Saturday on CBC TV, CBC News Network and streaming on CBC Gem, CBC News Explore and the CBC News app. Arsenault leads coverage in London with guests including former CBC London bureau chief Ann MacMillan and historians Dan Snow and Peter Johnson.

This week: CBC News talks to Princess Anne about her brother’s coronation, the monarchy’s future and her grandchildren’s connection to Canada in a Canadian exclusive, “Adrienne Arsenault Reports: Princess Anne.” It streams on CBC News Explore and CBC Gem starting Tuesday with the five-part U.K. docuseries, “The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor” hitting CBC Gem on Wednesday. More royal docs, films and series are available now on CBC Gem.

In Canada: Following the ceremony in London, Rosemary Barton is live from Ottawa where the celebration continues with tributes and performances beginning at 10 a.m. ET on CBC TV, CBC News Network, CBC Gem, CBC Explore and the CBC News App.

CTV

The Coronation: Live coverage of Saturday’s main event begins at 4 a.m. ET on CTV, CP24 and CTV News Channel, led from London by chief news anchor Sachedina. Streaming of the event also begins at 4 a.m. ET through CTVNews.ca and the CTV and CTV News apps. It kicks off with the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, with comments and observations from reporters Paul Workman, Genevieve Beauchemin, Joy Malbon and Daniele Hamamdjian, as well as CTV News Channel anchor Merella Fernandez and “CTV Your Morning” host Anne-Marie Mediwake. Additional analysis is expected from London-based commentator Afua Hagan and Sally Osman, former director of communications for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In Canada: CTV News chief political correspondent Vassy Kapelos co-hosts live from Ottawa with senior correspondent Mike Le Couteur following the London ceremony. Royal commentator Richard Berthelsen adds insights as coronation ceremonies unfold in Canada’s capital.

This week: The retrospective “King Charles III: The Crown and the Quarrels” airs Thursday with host Sachedina and correspondents exploring key moments in the King’s life. It airs at 10 p.m. ET on CTV, CTV News Channel, CTVNews.ca and the CTV and CTV News apps, with an encore presentation Saturday at 3 a.m. ET.

GLOBAL

The Coronation: Live coverage of Saturday’s main event begins at 5 a.m. ET on the main channel and online at Globalnews.ca. Friesen anchors with special guests Bonnie Brownlee, royal commentator and military historian Brian MacDonald, and Europe bureau chief Crystal Goomansingh will be on the streets of London.

This week: Global’s “The Morning Show” has launched a week of coronation-themed episodes with help from royal expert Bonnie Brownlee, featuring royal-themed segments including tips on how to host a coronation party and fashion insight on fascinators.

CITYTV

The Coronation: LaFlamme is set to report live for CityNews as a special correspondent from London with Cynthia Mulligan. Coverage of Saturday’s main event begins at 4 a.m. ET on Citytv and online at CityNews 24/7.Citytv will repeat highlights from the coronation in Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver starting at noon MT / 11 a.m. PT.

In Canada: CityNews will be covering the official events in Ottawa, as well as the local Toronto celebrations during the newscasts at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. ET.

This week: LaFlamme and Cynthia Mulligan are set to begin reporting daily for CityNews and “Breakfast Television” on Wednesday, bringing viewers perspectives from Canadians in Britain, royal experts and more. Ongoing reporting can also be found on CityNews 24/7, Citytv’s video streaming news service, and CityNews.ca.

