Hot dog champ Chestnut smashed his own record for eating mini doughnuts at Regina’s Queen City Ex this weekend. (The Canadian Press)

Hot dog champ Chestnut smashed his own record for eating mini doughnuts at Regina’s Queen City Ex this weekend. (The Canadian Press)

Hot dog champ Chestnut downs 304 mini doughnuts in 8 minutes

He smashed his own record for eating mini doughnuts at Regina’s Queen City Ex

A competitive eater famous for his wins at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in New York has smashed his own record for eating mini doughnuts at Regina’s Queen City Ex.

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut devoured 304 of the deep-fried delights in just eight minutes on Friday evening, surpassing his record of 255 set at the Ex last year.

The event was a fundraiser for the Regina Food Bank, where local competitors raised money in order to challenge Chestnut.

This year’s event raised $72,203.

Chestnut, a native of Westfield, Indiana, notched his 16th title at the annual New York hot dog event last month, downing 62 in 10 minutes.

According to the Queen City Ex and the Regina Food Bank, he holds 55 world records across 55 competitive eating disciplines.

The Canadian Press

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Record-setting Sherpa guide sets a new goal for the world’s highest peaks

Just Posted

South Cariboo Regional Airport manager Ross Donahue. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
CRD renews South Cariboo Airport contract with Donahue Airfield Services

The Clydesdale Barn at the 108 Mile Heritage Site has long been a site of paranormal activity, according to Dave Scott. (108 Mile Ghost Tours photo)
Ghost Tours back to haunt 108 Mile Heritage Site

Biexa Paul competesin junior steer riding at the Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo held July 22 and 23, 2023. (Liz Twan photo)
Esk’et Rodeo attracts many local competitors

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is hosting a webinar on enhancing your visits with a person in long-term care. (File photo)
Webinar for dementia caregivers talks about how to enhance visits