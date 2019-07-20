Hobbiton in the Okanagan: Spend the night in the Halfling Hideaway

The Airbnb accommodation is modelled after the Lord of the Rings’ movie set of Bag End in Hobbiton

Halfling Hideaway is not a fictional home in the J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth, it’s an Airbnb accommodation outside of Osoyoos. The Lord of the Rings-themed space can accommodate two guests and is currently booking at $179 per night. (Photo from Airbnb)

South Okanagan residents don’t need to dive into one of J.R.R. Tolkien’s books to take a trip to Middle Earth, a hobbit’s paradise is waiting for weary travellers outside of Osoyoos.

The Halfling Hideaway Airbnb, which can accommodate two guests, is themed after the critically-acclaimed Lord of the Rings books penned by Tolkien. The series’ main character Frodo Baggins, a fictional hobbit in Tolkien’s fantasy world, begins his epic journey across Middle Earth when he chooses to leave his smial or hobbit hole named Bag End in Hobbiton to destroy a ring capable of unspeakable death and destruction.

The Halfling Hideaway appears to be modelled after Bag End, which fans of the series can tour at the movie set in New Zealand. But for those unable to make the transcontinental trip, according to its profile on the popular accommodations site, the Halfling Hideaway it is located 25 to 30 minutes outside of Osoyoos in the Okanagan Highlands on Black Sheep Ranch.

“The house sits nestled into a hillside on a secluded ranch. As you approach the distinct round door, you will be enveloped in magic and wonder,” reads the description of the Airbnb listing. “The hearth creates a cozy ambience to be enjoyed from both the living and bedroom areas. Relax on the patio and savour the beautiful wooded landscape.”

The “earth house” is currently booking at $179 per night and features one bedroom with a queen bed and one bathroom.

“The Hobbit House is amazing! We felt like we were on a movie set and the setting was magical,” wrote Eileen, a guest of the Airbnb’s, in July 2019. “Every detail was perfect and the house was so clean. Will (Airbnb owner) is a great host and a talented carpenter. Such a unique experience.”

Steve, another guest of the hobbit accommodations, wrote in May 2019, “Amazing, amazing, amazing. Words cannot begin to describe how absolutely fantastic this home is. From the outside, it looks totally enchanting, but once inside it becomes incredible. From a friendly welcome to catering for all of our needs, Will and his family were phenomenal.”

