Have $500K? Here’s what kind of home that will buy you all across Canada

Are you getting tired of B.C.’s too-hot real estate market?
According to a report from Point2Homes released Wednesday, Vancouver buyers get the least bang for their buck of all cities in the country.
In the West Coast city, $500,000 gets you a one bed, one bath 553 sq. ft. townhouse just a few blocks up from East Hastings Street
That’s compared to a five bed, three bath, 1,351 sq. ft. mansion in Saskatoon for $500,000, which comes with all-new stainless steel appliances featuring “a covered deck with glass railing, a patio, as well as a private garden.”
In Canada’s capital, half a million will get you a four bed, four bath home on a 0.09 acre lot which includes a private garden surrounded by fruit trees, shrubs and perennial, just in case you want to throw a barbecue in your mansion.
But it’s not all bad in the Lower Mainland. In Surrey, the same amount gets you a 1,440 sq. ft., three bed, two bath house on a 0.13 acre lot.
In Toronto, $500,000 scores you a 670 sq. ft. one bed and one bath townhouse featuring “breathtaking sunsets and sunrises over the lake and gorgeous city views.”
What if you want more than one house? Well, head over to Fredericton where a half million dollars will buy you of two attached houses featuring six beds, two baths on a 0.24 acre lot.