In this provided by Mikayla Feehan and taken on April 3, 2019, a pet chicken named Granite Heart tests out a custom wheelchair made by Walkin. On a recent SNL episode, the television show’s “Weekend Update” co-host said she should “just eat the chicken.” (Mikayla Feehan/Via AP)

Girl not amused by ‘SNL’ joke about her disabled pet chicken

The chicken is learning to walk with a custom wheelchair

A Vermont girl isn’t happy that her disabled pet chicken was joked about on “Saturday Night Live.”

The chicken, named Granite Heart, is learning to walk with a custom wheelchair.

On a recent ‘SNL’ episode, the television show’s “Weekend Update” co-host said she should “just eat the chicken.”

READ MORE: B.C. couple goes on ‘chicken wrangling mission’ to give Lucky a new home

Ten-year-old Alora Wood of Underhill, Vermont, tells NECN-TV that she knows the segment was meant to be a joke, but says what if it was a dog.

The chicken was born with a deformed foot.

The girl says: “Any creature, no matter how big, no matter how small, they deserve to have a perfect life.”

READ MORE: Lake Country chickens can come home, for now

The custom wheelchair came from a company in Amherst, New Hampshire, that makes pet wheelchairs.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘NDN CAR:’ Manitoba man fights to keep vanity plate referencing song

Just Posted

Award-winning Canadian television series has ties to 100 Mile House

“There is a lot of pressure to find the next big thing… Continue reading

‘I am going to volunteer for as long as I can’

National Volunteer Week kicks off April 7 to 13

100 Mile House’s Bowl for Kids Sake raises over $9,000

Proceeds will go towards Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs

Crystal meth prevalent in 100 Mile House area, says RCMP

Police received 4978 calls in 2018

Some expecting Cariboo mothers told Kamloops hospital was full

‘We recognize this was not ideal’

‘We’re not there looking for fish’: RCMP dive team practice on Vancouver Island

Divers from across B.C. are in the Comox Valley to practise swift water rescue

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

VIDEO: Mudslide blocks road to bridge near Williams Lake

A mass of mud and debris swept down likely because of heavy rains and hail earlier in the week

Williams Lake mayor suffers heart attack, recovering in hospital

Mayor Walt Cobb is expected to be home next week and off work recovering for several more

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Search and rescue crews called in to find missing Fort St. James man

Jarett Sutherland last spoke to his mother on April 5

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

Most Read