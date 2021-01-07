Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain on Dec. 28, 2020. (Screenshot)

Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain on Dec. 28, 2020. (Screenshot)

Friend or Foe: Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain

‘It was almost like an inspection. He went to check a couple bags’

By Charlie Carey

A furry friend or a thieving foe? A resident raven at Cypress Mountain Resort is causing a stir online after being caught on camera unzipping a skiers backpack before flying off with its contents recently.

Shared on the ‘Hiking British Columbia’ Facebook group by Turguy Tugayli on Dec. 29, the 16-second video shows the super-intelligent bird calmly going about its business, in a sea of piled-up backpacks next to the top of Lions Express chairlift.

“It was almost like an inspection. He went to check a couple bags,” Tugayli said.

“And I’m like, ‘This bird is up to something here.’ I was actually shocked at how smart he was. He tried pulling the zippers up, and then when I started recording, by then the zipper was already open.”

Receiving some harsh words on Facebook after being unable to intervene quickly enough, Tugayli said he was “just not expecting the bird to actually steal such a big bag and fly out.”

“I guess I could have intervened, but I had like a second, this all happened in like 15 seconds.”

Confirming that it would indeed be a raven and not a crow, Cypress sales and marketing director Joffrey Koeman said that they have heard of a lot of stories of this happening – most notably during the Vancouver Olympics.

“We have a ton of ravens on the mountain and they are all very smart!”

During the ongoing pandemic it appears the rules at Cypress are: Keep calm, wash your hands – and apparently – watch out for ravens.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

video

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

Just Posted

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.
UPDATE: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Canim Lake Band

Two positive cases confirmed

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A total of 785 cases remain active and 33 people are in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care

Checkpoints at Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation are now operating from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. after running 24 hours a day over the Christmas holidays. (Photo submitted)
Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation prohibits visitors for further two weeks

Checkpoints to ensure ongoing safety amid COVID-19 pandemic

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 61 cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Thirty-five people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
Moderna vaccine distributed to remote, rural Interior Health communities

Interior Health starts to receive and deploy COVID-19 vaccine

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the Commons updating MPs in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 on the latest situation with the Coronavirus pandemic. British lawmakers were recalled from their Christmas recess to discuss new restrictions that took effect at midnight as part of England's third national lockdown. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
VIDEO: World leaders are appalled by storming of U.S. Capitol

Allies to the U.S. were appalled at what they described as an attack on American democracy

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

A passenger walks the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Test must be taken pre-flight, within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Canada

Sunnybank Retirement Home in Oliver. (Google Maps)
Second long-term care outbreak in South Okanagan community

Interior Health has declared an outbreak at Oliver’s Sunnybank Retirement Home

Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association, is shown in a handout photo. Hill says the risk COVID-19 poses to pregnant and breastfeeding women is higher than the risk of taking the vaccine, even though no vaccines have yet been studied on those populations. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Women are overrepresented in many of the occupations at highest risk of COVID-19 exposure

Coun. Sharmarke Dubow apologized to his constituents Tuesday evening for travelling abroad over the holidays. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)
‘I should not have gone:’ Victoria councillor takes holiday trip to Africa

Two Greater Victoria municipal politician admit to traveling in December

Most Read