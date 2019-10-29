(File photo)

Dressing backwards will earn you a free 7-Eleven slurpee

In celebration for its reverse birthday, 7-Eleven is giving out the goods

Like slurpees? How about dressing backwards?

Well on Nov. 7, 7-Eleven Canada will be giving out free slurpees for customers rocking their best backwards outfits in celebration of their reverse birthday.

Fans who embrace the party with backwards and reverse outfits like backwards hoodies, shorts as shirts and other styles will be treated to a medium size slurpee.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians get a D in physical activity: report card

Just Posted

100 Mile House Wranglers increase scoring but penalty minutes burns them against Nelson Leafs

‘They scored on their chances and there wasn’t a ton they earned.’

How do you feel about a potential ethylene plant in Prince George?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

Redneck cannibals to invade the 108 Mile Heritage Site on Halloween

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s grad class is putting together another haunted house

Nothing but losers in this election

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

Puppy sustains ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

Dressing backwards will earn you a free 7-Eleven slurpee

In celebration for its reverse birthday, 7-Eleven is giving out the goods

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

Many Canadians voted strategically to stop a party from winning: poll

Overall, 57 per cent said their vote was based on their political convictions

Canadians get a D in physical activity: report card

Many Canadians don’t get the 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per week

A Halloween memorial for B.C. teen who died of apparent drug overdose

Grandfather of Langley’s Carson Crimeni called pumpkins a ‘perfect’ tribute

Most Read