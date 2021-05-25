‘Compassion is way bigger than logic’: Kootenay man saves skunk from can

Michael Jeffery risked being sprayed when he decided to help the animal

Blewett resident Michael Jeffery spotted this skunk with its head stuck in a can Saturday. Photo: Michael Jeffery

Would you pull a can off a skunk’s head?

Michael Jeffery asked himself that question before he decided to side with his heart over his head.

Jeffery, who lives in Blewett near Nelson, was driving to work Saturday when he spotted the skunk stumbling near the road with its head lodged in a can.

He pulled over right away.

“My heart kind of stopped,” he said Monday. “Oh my god, like what’s going on? I was really surprised and then I felt deep grief, like compassion for the guy.”

Jeffery decided to help the skunk and got out of his car. As he did, he spotted an eagle swoop down and pick a fish out of the nearby lake. That, Jeffery decided, was a good omen.

But it didn’t solve how to save the skunk, preferably without getting sprayed.

Jeffery decided to act fast when the skunk waddled nearby. He jumped at the skunk, and managed to pry the can partially off before making his escape.

“I just started running as fast as I possibly could,” he said. “Adrenaline was high.”

He then turned to see the skunk shake off the can. He popped his tail up and aimed it at Jeffery, but then turned and disappeared into the bushes.

Jeffery returned to his car, stink free, and later shared the moment in a Facebook post where he’s been applauded for his empathy.

“There was a little part of me that’s like, this is stupid,” he said. “But compassion is way bigger than logic.”

