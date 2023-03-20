Community jumps in to support Vernon couple with preterm triplets

The community is rallying around a Vernon couple after the preterm births of triplets.

Nolan Kendall and his girlfriend, Taylor, recently gave birth to three baby girls, via emergency c-section, 10 weeks early.

Kirsten Zachary, Nolan’s sister, organized a GofundMe for the couple, after the birth of triplets required an extensive hospital stay.

According to Kirsten, the new parents found out they were expecting naturally conceived triplets in August of 2022. In December, they moved temporally to Vancouver, so that Taylor could be monitored at the B.C. Women’s Hospital.

“On Jan. 8, they left their jobs, and drove to Vancouver to wait for the delivery of their babies,” Kirsten said. “They were fortunate enough to get a space at the Ronald McDonald house.”

Taylor had to undergo an emergency c-section on the 30th week of her pregnancy, Feb. 26. All three girls were delivered, however they all have internal issues and required surgery right after delivery.

The new family of five are foreseeing a long hospital stay in Vancouver, with at least one more surgery for two of the babies, before they can be brought home back to Vernon.

“I’m hoping that I can help lighten the load by easing the costs of travel, food and rent while the girls grow and recover,” Zachary explained. “Any help would be greatly appreciated. They are a wonderful couple and would do anything for any of their family members or people in their community.”

The GoFundMe currently has $9,825 raised of a $10,000 goal.

Visit gofundme.com/f/nolan-and-taylor to donate.

