Coffee cup in ‘Game of Thrones’ scene perks up viewers

A to-go cup, probably from Starbucks, was spotted on a table in one scene

“Game of Thrones” fans got a taste of the modern world as the fictional series winds down to its final episodes.

Eagle-eyed viewers Sunday spotted a takeout coffee cup on the table during a celebration in which the actors drank from goblets and horns.

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow did not react to the out-of-place cup.

READ MORE: B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

It’s not clear where the cup came from. Some viewers who took to Twitter concluded it was from Starbucks.

Many viewers complained the show should have caught the gaffe.

HBO has not responded to an email seeking comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pakistani waiter finds fame as ‘Game of Thrones’ look-alike

Just Posted

Wildfire risk reduction grants benefit Cariboo region

Mitigating wildfire threats is a shared responsibility of the provincial government

Drunken argument leads to shooting in the Interlakes area

100 Mile RCMP assisted by Williams Lake and Kamloops detachments and the Abbotsford PD

RV catches fire outside of 100 Mile House’s watering hole

Owner and dog were able to exit vehicle unharmed

Did you attend the South Cariboo Women’s Fair on May 3/4?

Did you attend the South Cariboo Women's Fair on May 3/4?… Continue reading

100 Mile House Kokoro Judo Club wraps up another year

‘You can see how proud the children are of their own accomplishments’

VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Body of man recovered, one year after his truck plunged into Kootenay River

Difficult recovery operation due to rapidly flowing river.

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Vaccine against fentanyl shows promising results in rats: U.S. study

Rats chose food more times instead of fentanyl after receiving the vaccine treatment

B.C. man who taught others to evade millions in taxes loses appeal

Russell Porisky of Chilliwack counselled hundreds to dodge a total of $11.5 million in income tax

Canfor sawmills back up in B.C. after week-long curtailment

Canfor curtails production due to lumber prices and the high cost of fibre

Polls open for Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection

Central Vancouver Island riding has been without representation since January

Bear likely knocked over heat lamp and caused B.C. barn fire: chief

Previous Friday, bear broke into the old barn and killed four chickens.

Most Read