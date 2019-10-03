Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

The Campbell River shoreline is featured on a shoe designed by local mom Mellissa Davis for the 2019 Vans Global Custom Culture shoe design contest. Screenshot of design/Vans.ca
The Campbell River shoreline is featured on a shoe designed by local mom Mellissa Davis for the 2019 Vans Global Custom Culture shoe design contest. Screenshot of design/Vans.ca
The Campbell River shoreline is featured on a shoe designed by local mom Mellissa Davis for the 2019 Vans Global Custom Culture shoe design contest. Screenshot of design/Vans.ca

A Campbell River mom is hoping the local coastline will garner enough votes in an online contest for her design to be made into a pair of shoes.

Mellissa Davis has designed a Campbell River-inspired shoe for the 2019 Vans Custom Culture shoe design contest.

“I thought that Campbell River is kind of a good community to get behind people and help them win a contest like this, so why not put our beautiful coastline on the shoe,” she said.

Davis, who was born and raised on Vancouver Island, has lived on Quadra Island and has been in Campbell River for the last four years. She doesn’t have a background in art, but enjoys drawing and painting. She said the shoe design is only her second attempt at digital drawing.

She printed off a paper template from the contest and set out to sketch the major elements.

“I have always liked how iconic Big Rock is and so I knew that had to be in there. I wanted to do a little ode to Quadra by putting the Cape Mudge Lighthouse in there, and then I know that geographically the ferry would not be where it is on the shoe, but I couldn’t leave that out,” she said.

Davis said she’s always enjoyed drawing and painting, but has only recently started experiementing with digital art.

She’s always loved the Campbell River coastline.

“I love going and sitting at the beach and picking up sea glass and finding perfectly round rocks,” she said.

Since posting her design and asking for votes in a local Facebook group, Davis said she got more than 600 votes. It’s more than she was expecting, but she knows she has a long way to go if her design has any hope of making it to the next round.

Only 10 designs will move on for a shot to be made into a pair of shoes. The current top three designs have all cracked the 8,000 vote mark. The contest’s website said that after voting closes, the top designs will be shared with the contest’s four judges (two Vans representatives and two Los Angeles-based artists) who will narrow the options down to 10. Those finalists will work with a Vans design mentor to create their final submission.

The current round of voting continues until Oct. 13.

You can check out Davis’ design here.

RELATED: Get interactive with Campbell River’s Big Rock

RELATED: First Art & Earth Festival in Campbell River was an experiment gone terribly, terribly, right

RELATED: VIDEO: Plein air painters take in Sybil Andrews’ Cottage

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump tweet of Nickelback video aimed at Biden removed
Next story
VIDEO: Canadian doctor says blowback to meat study is ‘hysterical,’ more discourse needed

Just Posted

100 Mile House Safeway in its last days

Store is set to close on Oct. 5 for transformation into FreshCo

Oktoberfest brings the Yodel to the 108 Mile Ranch

The Oktoberfest in 108 Mile Ranch, organized by the 108 Lions, will… Continue reading

MLA reports on UBCM, logging truck rally, and Rural Dividend Program

“It was interesting to see how much people appreciate the forest industry…”

NDP candidate committed to making life better for the middle and lower class in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo’s newest NDP candidate is ready to roll up her sleeves for… Continue reading

100 Mile House Wranglers head coach asks better of goaltenders

Wranglers concede 12 goals in two games

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

‘I saw a glimmer of hope and talent’: $1 rescue horse wins B.C. show

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

Canucks fans will get two chances at a $1M 50/50 jackpot this season

Oct. 9, Dec. 10 and Feb. 22 promised to be big wins for those who buy tickets

MLA wants guarantee for religious dress in B.C. legislature

Surrey’s Rachna Singh says ‘uncovered’ could mean no turban

B.C. teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Aiport

Scientist finds fossil evidence of sabre-toothed cat in southern Alberta

Sabre-toothed cat fossil is a partial bone of one of the cat’s large forepaws

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

NDP calls out Okanagan-based Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Elizabeth May

Most Read