Ethan Smallwood, 7, is raising funds for the Terry Fox Foundation on Oct. 31, 2019. (Candice Smallwood photo)

Boy, 7, to dress up as Canadian hero Terry Fox for Halloween

Clarke’s Beach boy raising funds for his favourite superhero, B.C.-born Terry Fox

As kids clad in their spookiest, scariest get-ups head out to trick-or-treat this Halloween, Ethan Smallwood will be dressing up as a Canadian icon and raising money for a good cause.

Smallwood, 7, from Clarke’s Beach, N.L. will be going door-to-door in a Marathon of Hope t-shirt, dressed as his favourite hero Terry Fox.

Instead of collecting candy, Smallwood will be raising money for the Terry Fox Foundation and cancer research. The young boy has already raised more than $13,000 since his mom, Candice Smallwood, posted a video unveiling the special costume on Facebook earlier this month.

This year marks the 38th anniversary of Fox’s iconic battle with osteosarcoma, captivating Canadians with his heroism and resilience to raise awareness for cancer research by running across the country.

Fox died one month shy of his 23rd birthday on June 28, 1981.

READ MORE: Canadian icon and hero Terry Fox died 38 years ago today

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.
Next story
Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Just Posted

Driver “bumped” volunteer firefighter over with truck, then assaulted firefighter, say RCMP

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo

Junior Fire Crew program offers students a chance to work alongside BC Wildfire

‘It gives them a great experience’

Free flu clinic happening now inside the South Cariboo Health Centre

The free clinic is open until 5 p.m.

Annual Famous 100 Mile House Lions Dinner and Auction set Nov. 2.

‘I think that’s part of our success rate - that we give right back to the community’

Huncity Mountain Club complete new trails

‘I marked those trails with tape over five years ago’

Boy, 7, to dress up as Canadian hero Terry Fox for Halloween

Clarke’s Beach boy raising funds for his favourite superhero, B.C.-born Terry Fox

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Flyer distributed in Jinny Sims’ riding calls on her constituents to demand answers

Electrical crews from B.C. sent to California wildfires

Electricity fhas been shut off for millions to reduce risk of fires sparked by downed wires

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

Most Read