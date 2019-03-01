Black Press Media reporters grab nominations for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence

More than 20 Black Press Media community newspapers are up for this year’s Ma Murray awards.

Hosted by the the BC & Yukon Community News Media Association, the awards honour and celebrate the work of community journalists across the province for advertising, photography, writing and overall newspaper excellence.

For a second year, the awards include a category focusing on multimedia digital storytelling.

Winners will be announced on Apr. 27 at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond.

Black Press Media paper nominations:

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY A

Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY B

Hope Standard

North Island Gazette

Revelstoke Review

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY C

Salmon Arm Observer

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY E

Peninsula News Review

Yukon News

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY F

Cowichan Valley Citizen

Vernon Morning Star

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY G

Peace Arch News

Photo awards:

FEATURE PHOTO AWARD, OVER 25,000

Peace Arch News, Aaron Hinks – Friends extol train victim ‘he was a gift’

FEATURE PHOTO AWARD, UNDER 25,000

Oak Bay News, Keri Coles – Graduation glee

Salmon Arm Observer, Lachlan Labere – It’s a hit

Yukon News, Jackie Hong – Cavewoman

PHOTO ESSAY AWARD

Parksville/Qualicum Beach News, Peter McCully & team – Day in the Life of Parksville

Yukon News, Crystal Schick – Rendezvous

PORTRAIT/PERSONALITY PHOTO AWARD

Penticton Western News, Mark D. Brett – Christmas on the streets

SPORTS PHOTO AWARD, UNDER 25,000

Prince Rupert, The Northern View, Matthew Allen – Three-way tie for runners racing to the finish line

Terrace Standard, Quinn Bender – Mountain Rush – Wild Descent Packhorse Race

Yukon News, Crystal Schick – Water Rodeo

SPORTS PHOTO AWARD, OVER 25,000

Peace Arch News, Aaron Hinks – Point of contact

Penticton Western News, Mark D. Brett – Tigers the little team that could

SPOT NEWS PHOTO AWARD, OVER 25,000

Peace Arch News, Aaron Hinks – White Rock pier split in two in storm of century

Peninsula News Review, Arnold Lim – Province gives B.C. homeless campers deadline to leave provincial park

Surrey Now-Leader, Curtis Kreklau – Smokey silhouette

SPOT NEWS PHOTO AWARD, UNDER 25,000

Grand Forks Gazette, Kathleen Saylors – ‘Catastrophic’ flooding will echo for years • Smithers, Interior News, Chris Gareau – Jessica Comes Home

Williams Lake Tribune, Angie Mindus – A kind, helping hand

Writing awards:

ARTS & CULTURE WRITING AWARD

Nanaimo News Bulletin, Josef Jacobson – Breast cancer survivor exhibits her experience

BUSINESS WRITING AWARD

Prince Rupert, The Northern View, Matthew Allen – Death of Retail series

COLUMNIST AWARD

Campbell River Mirror, Mike Chouinard – Wise Cracks

Chilliwack Progress, Greg Knill – Complacency is never the right response / Chilliwack school trustees should lead by example

EDITORIAL AWARD

Chilliwack Progress, Greg Knill – Can’t we just lighten up?

ENVIRONMENTAL INITIATIVE AWARD

Revelstoke Review, Liam Harrap – Brewery creates bread beer from food waste

Surrey Now-Leader, Amy Reid – Turning food to fuel

ENVIRONMENTAL WRITING AWARD

Keremeos, The Review, Tara Bowie – Rattlesnakes in parts of South OK could be hissss-tory

FEATURE ARTICLE AWARD, OVER 25,000

Kelowna Capital News, Carli Berry – Emerging from a history of homelessness

Kelowna Capital News, Kathy Michaels – For the first time in my life I am me

FEATURE ARTICLE AWARD, UNDER 25,000

Nelson Star, Tyler Harper – The pieces of Darwin Greyeyes

Yukon News, Jackie Hong – A behind-the-scenes glimpse at Environment Yukon’s necropsy lab

FEATURE SERIES AWARD

Abbotsford News, Dustin Godfrey – Finding A Way Home

North Delta Reporter, Grace Kennedy – Finding success

JOHN COLLISON MEMORIAL AWARD FOR INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM

Abbotsford News, Tyler Olsen – Skipping the bill

Langley Advance, Matthew Claxton – Developer Gone Bad

Oak Bay News, Keri Coles – When parents kill

NEVILLE SHANKS MEMORIAL AWARD FOR HISTORICAL WRITING

Trail Times, Sheri Regnier – Appraisers tasked with putting a value on a community’s history

Yukon News, Jackie Hong – Yukon Archives project aims to identify First Nations individuals in historical photos

TINKHORN CREEK VINEYARDS OUTDOOR RECREATION WRITING AWARD

Abbotsford News, Tyler Olsen – How Sumas Mountain’s trails were saved

Cowichan Valley Citizen, Sarah Simpson – Neighbours aim to oust gun club from park

Nelson Star, Tyler Harper – Giving Kootenay Lake back to special needs swimmers

SPORTS WRITING AWARD

Surrey Now-Leader, Ryan-Alexander McLeod – Flag football carries deeper meaning for inner city kids

SPECIAL PUBLICATIONS AWARD, OVER 25,000

Peninsula News Review, Penny Sakamoto, Susan Lundy, Dale Naftel & Lily Chan – Pearl Magazine

SPECIAL PUBLICATIONS AWARD, UNDER 25,000

Nelson Star, Greg Nesteroff & team – Nelson Adventure Magazine

BC CARE PROVIDERS ASSOCIATION SPECIAL SECTION AWARD, OVER 25,000

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Michael Hall, Lisa Prophet-Craik & Multi Media Sales Consultant – Locally Owned 2018

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Lisa Prophet-Craik, Michael Hall, Multi Media Consultants & Editorial Staff – A-list 2018

SPECIAL SECTION AWARD, UNDER 25,000

Nelson Star, Katelyn Hurley, Marc-Andre Hamelin & team – Indulge Nelson

COAST CAPITAL SAVINGS NEW JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Cloverdale Reporter, Grace Kennedy

Oak Bay News, Keri Coles

LEDCOR ERIC DUNNING AWARD FOR DEDICATION AND SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER INDUSTRY

Black Press Media, Lorie Williston

Digital awards:

BREAKING NEWS VIDEO AWARD

Goldstream News Gazette, Arnold Lim – Only tent city residents allowed into Goldstream Park campsites

Oak Bay News, Keri Coles – Injured hiker rescued after fall on steep terrain in Highlands

FEATURE VIDEO AWARD

Hope Standard, Ashley Wadhwani – From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

Sooke News Mirror, Arnold Lim & Dawn Gibson – A letter to my former self

MULTIMEDIA SERIES AWARD

Victoria News, Nicole Crescenzi & Arnold Lim – Learning the ropes, police style

SINGLE MULTIMEDIA BREAKING NEWS STORY

Peace Arch News, Aaron Hinks & Tracy Holmes – Pier split in two in storm of century

Prince Rupert, The Northern View, Shannon Lough – Ottawa apologizes to Japanese family in B.C. after chopping historic cherry trees

Advertising awards:

AD DESIGN AWARD

Nelson Star, Katelyn Hurley – Kootenai Moon

Nelson Star, Sandy Leonard – Nelson Brewing Company

Yukon News, Heidi Miller – Earls Burger Challenge

AD DESIGN AWARD, COLLABORATIVE, OVER 25,000

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Vipan Aulakh & Maryn Goms – True Light Building & Development

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Karen Derosia – The Chopped Leaf – Feel good after you eat!

AD DESIGN AWARD, COLLABORATIVE, UNDER 25,000

Cloverdale Reporter, Cynthia Dunsmore – Experience the amazing world of the honey bee

