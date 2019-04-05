In this file photo dated Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in his capacity as patron of the charity WellChild, Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrive for the annual WellChild awards in London. Kensington Palace announced Monday Oct. 15, 2018, that Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex are expecting a child in spring 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)

Bets open in B.C. on Royal baby’s arrival date, gender, name and more

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle await the birth of a child this spring

If you’ve been keeping up with the moves of the royal family, now is your time to put that knowledge to use.

B.C. bettors and royal watchers are getting the chance to share a bit of the celebration by placing wagers on when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will welcome their little bundle of joy this spring.

READ ALSO: Royal family to block internet trolls on social media

Will the new royal baby be a boy or girl? What will the baby’s name be? How much will the new royal weigh?

The name of the royal baby has been the subject of wide speculation and it’s rumoured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will pay tribute to Prince Harry’s late mother by naming the baby Diana. Other names in the running include Grace, Charles, James, Arthur and Victoria.

READ ALSO: Beacon Hill’s baby goats are back!

You can even bet on if Markle will give birth to twins, triplets, quadruplets or quintuplets.

Visit playnow.com for a complete list of wagers.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tougher laws needed to police cultural appropriation in fashion, study says

Just Posted

Stuck in muck: Portion of Upper Dog Creek Road closed

Waste transfer station unreachable due to poor road condition

B.C. receives first annual $139 million installment of federal Gas Tax Fund

100 Mile House alloted $138,460

WLIB councillor releases rehabilitated eagle he rescued with his wife

Rick and Anna Gilbert were returning home to Sugar Cane when they spied what they thought was a dead eagle near 70 Mile House

Mudslide travel advisory protocol unique to Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton area

Protocol appears to be more cautious than in 2018

Lake of the Trees Bible Camp brings back its annual auction after 8-year hiatus

Proceeds will go to new docks, waterfront trampoline and sponsoring kids who can’t afford to go

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

MLA calls for regional plan, amid third report of homeless patient taxied to Fraser Valley

Regional plan could also help prevent one community from becoming a ‘hub’ of homelessness MLA says ‘regional plan’ including wrap-around services will help end hospitals’ shuffling of homeless

B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

The province issued a ministerial order, along with $300,000 in funding

Dramatic rescue renews pleas to bring lifeguards back to B.C. beach popular for surfers

2012 Parks Canada budget cuts led to dropping of 40-year-old surf guard program

The 13 survivors: Healing slow to come for some after Humboldt crash

Ahead of April 6, the one-year anniversary since the tragic Humboldt bus crash, we look at those who survived

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

New attorney general says he will resist pressure on SNC-Lavalin case

David Lametti is now in the public eye over the scandal that’s rocked Trudeau’s government

Canada posts job-market decline in March that follows big gains to start 2019

The March decline followed monthly increases of 66,800 net new jobs in January and 55,900 in February

Predators rally with 2 late goals, beat Canucks 3-2

Nashville keeps division title hopes alive

Most Read