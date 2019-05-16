B.C. Mounties replace 91-year-old grandma’s stolen hanging flower basket

Mrs. Watson had received the basket as a Mother’s Day gift before it was stolen.

After a longtime Kimberley resident had one of her Mother’s Day flower baskets stolen from outside of her home, it was unlikely that the item would be recovered by the local RCMP.

So instead, the detachment took matters into their own hands, putting together some cash and buying the 91-year-old grandmother a new hanging basket.

St. Chris Newel says that Mrs. Watson reported the theft on May 13. When he attended the call, Watson mentioned she had received several flowers as gifts from her children and grandchild to celebrate Mother’s Day.

When a city employee who heard about the theft suggested the group take up a collection to replace the stolen present, members were quick to get on board.

Newel said that Watson, who’s lived in the same house for over 65 years, was a Kimberley Citizens on Patrol member for eight years, sometimes staying out until 3 a.m. to “keep the community safe.” Her efforts earned her recognition for excellent service in 2000.

“It’s wonderful that we can give back to Mrs. Watson after she volunteered so much for her community almost 20 years ago,” Newel said.

